Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Crawford United Price Performance

Shares of CRAWA stock remained flat at $21.47 during trading hours on Thursday. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.80. Crawford United has a 1-year low of $20.34 and a 1-year high of $35.65. The stock has a market cap of $73.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.47.

About Crawford United

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty industrial products and solutions in the United States, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Air Handling Equipment, and Industrial and Transportation Products. The Commercial Air Handling segment designs, manufactures, and installs large-scale commercial, institutional, and industrial custom air handling solutions to health care, education, pharmaceutical, and industrial manufacturing markets under the FactoryBilt and SiteBilt brand names.

