Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Crawford United Price Performance
Shares of CRAWA stock remained flat at $21.47 during trading hours on Thursday. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.80. Crawford United has a 1-year low of $20.34 and a 1-year high of $35.65. The stock has a market cap of $73.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.47.
About Crawford United
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crawford United (CRAWA)
