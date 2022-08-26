Cowen Trims Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Target Price to $2.00

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cowen to $2.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.61.

Get Bright Health Group alerts:

Bright Health Group Stock Up 4.2 %

NYSE:BHG opened at $1.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of -0.42. Bright Health Group has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $10.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group ( NYSE:BHG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Bright Health Group had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 134.30%. Bright Health Group’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bright Health Group will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its stake in shares of Bright Health Group by 601.5% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,226 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.