Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Director Sells $334,100.00 in Stock

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) Director Robert E. Bosworth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $334,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,256.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Covenant Logistics Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of CVLG stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,166. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.13. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.23 and a 52 week high of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $515.36 million, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.42.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.32. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 6.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Covenant Logistics Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Covenant Logistics Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Covenant Logistics Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.10%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVLG. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 261,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 178,692 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 108,870 shares during the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new position in Covenant Logistics Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,895,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,876,000. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 253,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,368,000 after buying an additional 67,158 shares during the last quarter. 51.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVLG. Stephens raised their target price on Covenant Logistics Group to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Covenant Logistics Group to $31.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

About Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

