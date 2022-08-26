Cortex Price Down 0.6% Over Last Week (CTXC)

Cortex (CTXC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Cortex has a market cap of $26.14 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cortex coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000606 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cortex has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004634 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,583.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004684 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003815 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004633 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002369 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00129190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00032890 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00079511 BTC.

About Cortex

Cortex is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 199,868,729 coins. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs.

Buying and Selling Cortex

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

