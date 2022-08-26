Cortex Market Capitalization Reaches $25.27 Million (CTXC)

Cortex (CTXC) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Cortex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000612 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cortex has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. Cortex has a total market cap of $25.27 million and approximately $5.58 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cortex alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004839 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,667.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004878 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004836 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003802 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002474 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00128249 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00032372 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00082675 BTC.

About Cortex

Cortex (CRYPTO:CTXC) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 199,908,473 coins. The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cortex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cortex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cortex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.