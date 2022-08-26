Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.45-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.20 billion-$17.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.94 billion.

CTVA traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,519,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,871,197. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.72. Corteva has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $64.03.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corteva will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTVA. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Corteva to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corteva from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,614,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,559,000 after buying an additional 258,524 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth about $942,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth about $406,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 153,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after buying an additional 6,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

