Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Trading Down 6.5%

Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) fell 6.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.98 and last traded at $15.98. 3,093 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 618,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.09.

CRSR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Corsair Gaming to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Corsair Gaming to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.22.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -39.45 and a beta of 1.63.

Corsair Gaming ( NASDAQ:CRSR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.24). Corsair Gaming had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $283.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Corsair Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 429.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

