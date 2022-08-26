Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Acquired by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,853 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 3.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,062 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,276,000 after buying an additional 17,050 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 184,544 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,812,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 1.1% during the first quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 40,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in Corning by 8.0% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 39,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 84.5% during the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 139,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,136,000 after buying an additional 63,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.18.

Corning Trading Down 1.8 %

GLW stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $35.19. 53,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,700,887. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.63 and a twelve month high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.35%.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

