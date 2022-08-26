Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.18.

GLW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Corning by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 90,827 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,749 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Corning by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,740,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $180,886,000 after purchasing an additional 71,072 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 5.8% in the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 380,215 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,981,000 after acquiring an additional 20,889 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $35.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. Corning has a 52-week low of $30.63 and a 52-week high of $43.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Corning will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

