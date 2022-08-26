CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.76

Shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.76 and traded as low as $2.30. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 18,733 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Stock Down 2.9 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -52.63%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.15% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

(Get Rating)

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

