CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD) Trading Up 1.4%

CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD – Get Rating) was up 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.45 and last traded at $24.25. Approximately 23,674 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 52,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.92.

CoreCard Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $209.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoreCard

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCRD. Weitz Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CoreCard in the second quarter valued at $14,890,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCard in the second quarter worth about $7,286,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCard in the second quarter worth about $7,122,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCard in the second quarter worth about $5,273,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCard in the second quarter worth about $4,690,000. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoreCard Company Profile

CoreCard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States, European Union, and the Middle East. It designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

