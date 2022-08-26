Contrasting International Land Alliance (OTCMKTS:ILAL) & Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYY)

International Land Alliance (OTCMKTS:ILAL – Get Rating) and Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares International Land Alliance and Country Garden’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Land Alliance $520,000.00 15.79 -$5.06 million N/A N/A Country Garden $81.07 billion 0.10 $4.15 billion N/A N/A

Country Garden has higher revenue and earnings than International Land Alliance.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Land Alliance 0 0 0 0 N/A Country Garden 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for International Land Alliance and Country Garden, as reported by MarketBeat.

Profitability

This table compares International Land Alliance and Country Garden’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Land Alliance N/A -461.66% -91.10% Country Garden N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.1% of International Land Alliance shares are held by institutional investors. 31.1% of International Land Alliance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Country Garden beats International Land Alliance on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Land Alliance

International Land Alliance, Inc. operates as a residential land development company with target properties located primarily in the Baja California, Northern region of Mexico, and Southern California. Its principal activities include purchasing properties; obtaining zoning and other entitlements required to subdivide the properties into residential and commercial building plots; securing financing for the purchase of the plots; improving the properties' infrastructure and amenities; and selling the plots to homebuyers, retirees, investors, and commercial developers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Country Garden

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condominiums; and car parks and retail shops. The company also develops, operates, and manages hotels. In addition, it researches and develops robots; sells electronic hardware and food; and provides interior decoration, landscape design, agriculture, investment and management consulting, cultural activity planning, and real estate consulting services. Country Garden Holdings Company Limited was founded in 1992 and is based in Foshan, the People's Republic of China.

