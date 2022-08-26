Contrasting Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) & Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR)

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) and Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.4% of Immuneering shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.5% of Metacrine shares are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of Metacrine shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Immuneering and Metacrine’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immuneering $2.08 million 79.93 -$33.54 million ($1.82) -3.46 Metacrine N/A N/A -$62.21 million ($1.59) -0.30

Analyst Ratings

Immuneering has higher revenue and earnings than Metacrine. Immuneering is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Metacrine, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Immuneering and Metacrine, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immuneering 0 1 4 0 2.80 Metacrine 0 3 0 0 2.00

Immuneering currently has a consensus target price of $26.83, suggesting a potential upside of 325.93%. Metacrine has a consensus target price of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 368.75%. Given Metacrine’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Metacrine is more favorable than Immuneering.

Profitability

This table compares Immuneering and Metacrine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immuneering -4,604.32% -29.56% -27.98% Metacrine N/A -107.07% -75.36%

Summary

Immuneering beats Metacrine on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Immuneering

Immuneering Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the oncology and neuroscience product candidates. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 to treat solid tumors. The company also has five oncology programs in the discovery stage that are designed to target components of the MAPK or mTOR pathway; and two discovery stage neuroscience programs. Immuneering Corporation was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Immuneering Corporation was a former subsidiary of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited.

About Metacrine

Metacrine, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET642, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Metacrine, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

