Contrasting First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) and F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM)

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) and F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares First Hawaiian and F & M Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Hawaiian 32.12% 10.13% 0.99% F & M Bank 16.98% 8.99% 0.66%

Risk & Volatility

First Hawaiian has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, F & M Bank has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Hawaiian 1 3 0 0 1.75 F & M Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for First Hawaiian and F & M Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

First Hawaiian presently has a consensus target price of $30.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.34%. Given First Hawaiian’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe First Hawaiian is more favorable than F & M Bank.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.9% of F & M Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of First Hawaiian shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of F & M Bank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

First Hawaiian pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. F & M Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. First Hawaiian pays out 56.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. F & M Bank pays out 44.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. F & M Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Hawaiian and F & M Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Hawaiian $734.23 million 4.68 $265.73 million $1.85 14.55 F & M Bank $47.40 million 1.77 $10.74 million $2.33 10.30

First Hawaiian has higher revenue and earnings than F & M Bank. F & M Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Hawaiian, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Hawaiian beats F & M Bank on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts. It also provides residential and commercial mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, and small business loans and leases, as well as commercial lease and auto dealer financing. In addition, the company offers personal installment, credit card, individual investment and financial planning, insurance protection, trust and estate, private banking, retirement planning, treasury, and merchant processing services. It operates a network of 54 branches, which include 49 in Hawaii, 3 in Guam, and 2 in Saipan. The company was formerly known as BancWest Corporation and changed its name to First Hawaiian, Inc. in April 2016. First Hawaiian, Inc. was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

About F & M Bank

F & M Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank that provides commercial banking services in Virginia. The company offers commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, internet and mobile banking services, and drive-in banking services. It also provides construction loans, including residential, and land acquisition and development loans; commercial real estate loans; business loans; consumer loans, such as personal loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, deposit account loans, installment and demand loans, and home equity loans; residential mortgage loans; credit cards; dealer finance; farmland loans; multi-family loans; and commercial and industrial loans. In addition, the company offers brokerage services; and life, and commercial and personal insurance products, as well as safe deposit boxes. Further, it originates conventional and government sponsored mortgages; and title insurance and real estate settlement services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated thirteen banking offices in Rockingham, Shenandoah, Page, and Augusta counties; and a loan production office located in Penn Laird. F & M Bank Corp. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Timberville, Virginia.

