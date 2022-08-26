CONTRACOIN Trading 89.7% Lower This Week (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 89.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. CONTRACOIN has a market cap of $4.26 million and approximately $109,698.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CONTRACOIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0879 or 0.00000426 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded down 89.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00149111 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Donu (DONU) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About CONTRACOIN

CONTRACOIN (CRYPTO:CTCN) is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,516,030 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network. CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CONTRACOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

