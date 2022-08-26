Content Neutrality Network (CNN) Market Capitalization Hits $245,653.26

Content Neutrality Network (CNN) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. One Content Neutrality Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. Content Neutrality Network has a total market cap of $245,653.26 and approximately $2.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Content Neutrality Network Coin Profile

Content Neutrality Network (CRYPTO:CNN) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official website is cnntoken.io. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Content Neutrality Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators."

