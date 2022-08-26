Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 685,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451,539 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.68% of West Fraser Timber worth $56,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 41.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,651,000 after acquiring an additional 48,652 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter valued at $1,114,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 234.8% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 44,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 31,399 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter valued at $1,748,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 12,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on WFG. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$157.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Shares of WFG traded down $3.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,633. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.30. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $71.35 and a fifty-two week high of $102.96.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $7.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.07 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 25.46%. The business’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 26.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.77%.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

