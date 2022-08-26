Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 1,914,499 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,616,724 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,914,499 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia accounts for about 3.7% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.88% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $760,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 9.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 25.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 88,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,323,000 after acquiring an additional 17,646 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 465,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,385,000 after purchasing an additional 141,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.8% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 38,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,747,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.33.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

BNS stock traded down $1.22 on Friday, reaching $57.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,586. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $54.23 and a 52 week high of $74.86. The company has a market capitalization of $68.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 24.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.7897 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.63%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

