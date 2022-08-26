Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $54.29 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 596,738 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,864 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $54,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2,660.0% during the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX traded down $2.37 on Friday, reaching $85.02. The company had a trading volume of 210,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,595,467. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $120.76. The stock has a market cap of $97.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.82 and its 200 day moving average is $82.20.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.35.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

