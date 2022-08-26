Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $262.09 Million Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 61.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,689,798 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,053,826 shares during the quarter. Barrick Gold comprises approximately 1.3% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.60% of Barrick Gold worth $262,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 99.3% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,160 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 91.6% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of GOLD stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,033,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,234,059. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.31. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $26.07.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOLD shares. Raymond James set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.42 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.97.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

