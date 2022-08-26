Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 542,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,441 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $82,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. F3Logic LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 105.7% in the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 102.0% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 51,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,803,000 after buying an additional 25,787 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 375,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,315,000 after buying an additional 12,144 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.4% during the first quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 153,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,434,000 after buying an additional 6,402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $1.62 on Friday, reaching $144.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,666,531. The company has a market capitalization of $344.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.35. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $129.50 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.82%.

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 278,924 shares of company stock valued at $41,041,464 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

