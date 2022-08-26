Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,914,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,024 shares during the quarter. Wheaton Precious Metals accounts for 1.6% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $328,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WPM. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4,658.0% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 792,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,656,000 after purchasing an additional 775,836 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 17,057,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,603,000 after purchasing an additional 619,945 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,427,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,648,000 after purchasing an additional 491,719 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,071,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,001,000 after purchasing an additional 457,214 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,004,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,378,000 after purchasing an additional 433,551 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on WPM. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$71.00 to C$66.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,761,826. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $31.45 and a 12 month high of $51.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.36. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

