Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 457,312 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,291,557 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 457,312 shares during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce accounts for 2.0% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.73% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $399,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,287,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,491,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,761 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,532,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $761,412,000 after buying an additional 92,312 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,100,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $595,146,000 after buying an additional 541,933 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,084,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $592,648,000 after buying an additional 165,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $478,882,000. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.50 to C$84.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.88.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Down 1.2 %

CM stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,999. The company has a market cap of $45.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $45.09 and a 12 month high of $66.24.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 26.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be issued a $0.649 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 46.62%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Stories

