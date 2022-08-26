Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 305,025 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 59.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 817,736 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 305,025 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $45,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 564.6% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $167,090.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,686.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,033 shares in the company, valued at $12,393,809.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $167,090.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,443 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,686.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,746,628 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cisco Systems Stock Down 2.0 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.59.

CSCO traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.32. The company had a trading volume of 422,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,850,102. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.82 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $191.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.07.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Articles

