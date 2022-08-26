Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.81

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.81 and traded as high as $2.02. Concord Medical Services shares last traded at $2.02, with a volume of 100 shares.
Concord Medical Services Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.81.
About Concord Medical Services
Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, together its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Network and Hospital. Its services include linear accelerators external beam radiotherapy, gamma knife radiosurgery, head gamma knife systems, body gamma knife systems, and diagnostic imaging services.
