Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) Short Interest Down 81.9% in August

Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,100 shares, a drop of 81.9% from the July 31st total of 424,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 77.1 days.

Computershare Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CMSQF traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.89. Computershare has a 12 month low of $11.83 and a 12 month high of $19.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Computershare in a research note on Monday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Computershare to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

About Computershare

Computershare Limited provides issuer, employee share plans and voucher, business, communication and utilities, technology, and mortgage and property rental services. The company offers issuer services that include register maintenance, corporate actions, stakeholder relationship management, corporate governance, and related services; mortgage services and property rental, including tenancy bond protection services; and employee share plans and voucher services comprising administration and related services for employee share and option plans, and childcare voucher administration services.

