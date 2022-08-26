Comparing Cartesian Growth (NASDAQ:GLBL) and Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) and Cartesian Growth (NASDAQ:GLBL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.2% of Moelis & Company shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.5% of Cartesian Growth shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Moelis & Company shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Cartesian Growth shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Moelis & Company and Cartesian Growth, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moelis & Company 2 4 0 0 1.67 Cartesian Growth 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Moelis & Company currently has a consensus target price of $44.67, suggesting a potential upside of 2.54%. Given Moelis & Company’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Moelis & Company is more favorable than Cartesian Growth.

This table compares Moelis & Company and Cartesian Growth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moelis & Company 22.19% 76.91% 27.78% Cartesian Growth N/A -45.78% 3.99%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Moelis & Company and Cartesian Growth’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moelis & Company $1.54 billion 1.94 $365.21 million $4.67 9.33 Cartesian Growth N/A N/A -$1.03 million N/A N/A

Moelis & Company has higher revenue and earnings than Cartesian Growth.

Volatility & Risk

Moelis & Company has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cartesian Growth has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Moelis & Company beats Cartesian Growth on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds. The company serves its clients in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It has strategic alliances in Mexico with Alfaro, Dávila y Scherer, S.C.; and in Australia with MA Moelis Australia. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Cartesian Growth

Cartesian Growth Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

