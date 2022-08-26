Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Shares Purchased by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.23% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTBI. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 506,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,083,000 after acquiring an additional 9,019 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 350,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,290,000 after purchasing an additional 9,855 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 164,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 22,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Community Trust Bancorp to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Community Trust Bancorp Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTBI traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.19. 140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,899. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.20 and a 1-year high of $46.30. The firm has a market cap of $773.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $55.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.40 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 12.02%. Analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Trust Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.