Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Position Boosted by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,640 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 9,126 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $12,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Comcast by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 309.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 835 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in Comcast by 566.7% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen cut their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.17.

Comcast Stock Down 0.4 %

CMCSA traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.44. 213,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,215,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $165.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.08. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.57 and a one year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

