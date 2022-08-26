Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, an increase of 144.9% from the July 31st total of 15,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 498,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognition Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in Cognition Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Cognition Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cognition Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in Cognition Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Cognition Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CGTX stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average of $2.61. Cognition Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $13.80.

Cognition Therapeutics Company Profile

Cognition Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CGTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. Research analysts expect that Cognition Therapeutics will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, a sigma-2 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease; in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB); and in preclinical trial to treat dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

