Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Short Interest Down 86.1% in August

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decrease of 86.1% from the July 31st total of 96,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Cocrystal Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COCP opened at $0.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.46. Cocrystal Pharma has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $1.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

About Cocrystal Pharma

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

