CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Shares Bought by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.16% of CNX Resources worth $6,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,979 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 758,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after buying an additional 281,107 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 64,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 22,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,406,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,334,000 after purchasing an additional 447,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CNX shares. Scotiabank reissued an “assumes” rating on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Monday, July 25th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on CNX Resources to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on CNX Resources to $23.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.63.

CNX opened at $17.79 on Friday. CNX Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.14 and a 200-day moving average of $18.80.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

