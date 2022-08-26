CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CME Group stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $198.41. The company had a trading volume of 13,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,574. The company has a market cap of $71.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.06 and its 200-day moving average is $216.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.79 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.20.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

