Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $250.00 million-$251.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $246.91 million. Cloudflare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.03-$0.04 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NET. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Cloudflare to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on Cloudflare from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cloudflare from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $114.76.

Cloudflare Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of Cloudflare stock traded down $3.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,286,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,752,081. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.76 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $38.96 and a 1-year high of $221.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $234.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.52 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $99,861.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,454 shares in the company, valued at $141,303.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $2,863,309.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $99,861.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,454 shares in the company, valued at $141,303.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 322,745 shares of company stock worth $19,901,941. Corporate insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 11.5% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 7.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1.7% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 47,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 66.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 6.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 20,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

See Also

