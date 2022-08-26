Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 57.5% from the July 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLVLY traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $12.36. The company had a trading volume of 5,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,058. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.04 and a 200 day moving average of $12.72. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $31.44.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with genetic, metabolic, and life-threatening disorders in Australia, Europe, the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is SCENESSE, a systemic photoprotective drug for the prevention of phototoxicity in adult patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP).

