Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 57.5% from the July 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CLVLY traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $12.36. The company had a trading volume of 5,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,058. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.04 and a 200 day moving average of $12.72. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $31.44.
Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
