ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Insider Buys $69,152.94 in Stock

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Rating) insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 2,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.62 per share, for a total transaction of $69,152.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,240.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Franklin Resources Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 22nd, Franklin Resources Inc bought 4,328 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.70 per share, for a total transaction of $132,869.60.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of CTR traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.56. 492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,637. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.64 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.57.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 69.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,318 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the first quarter worth $210,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the first quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 9.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

