Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Shares Down 13.3%

Shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) dropped 13.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.39 and last traded at $23.40. Approximately 109,110 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,155,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Clarus to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of Clarus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Clarus from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Clarus from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Clarus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clarus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.20.

Clarus Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Clarus Dividend Announcement

Clarus ( NASDAQ:CLAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). Clarus had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 14.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Clarus Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

Insider Transactions at Clarus

In related news, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $282,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $282,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Henning sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 142,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,069,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clarus

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Clarus by 5.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,195,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,879,000 after buying an additional 162,420 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Clarus by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,649,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,580,000 after acquiring an additional 42,369 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Clarus by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,533,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,122,000 after acquiring an additional 38,683 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Clarus by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,347,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,691,000 after purchasing an additional 18,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Clarus by 10.7% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 684,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,004,000 after purchasing an additional 66,071 shares during the period. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clarus

(Get Rating)

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

Featured Stories

