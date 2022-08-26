Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) to Issue $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

Citizens Stock Performance

Shares of CIZN stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.70. 172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093. The firm has a market cap of $99.12 million, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.02. Citizens has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $21.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.18.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Citizens from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Citizens stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,681 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 934 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.21% of Citizens worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Citizens

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

