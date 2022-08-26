Citigroup Trims AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Target Price to $60.00

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

APP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America upgraded AppLovin from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on AppLovin from $80.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on AppLovin from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.25.

AppLovin Stock Performance

Shares of APP opened at $27.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 2.14. AppLovin has a 1 year low of $25.44 and a 1 year high of $116.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.21). AppLovin had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $776.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. AppLovin’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AppLovin will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $3,635,246.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,781,081 shares in the company, valued at $367,095,808.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APP. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $371,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in AppLovin by 376.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in AppLovin by 98.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 861,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,656,000 after buying an additional 426,845 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in AppLovin by 89.6% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the period. 43.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

