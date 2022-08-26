Citigroup Trims AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Target Price to $60.00

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2022

AppLovin (NYSE:APPGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

APP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America upgraded AppLovin from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on AppLovin from $80.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on AppLovin from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.25.

AppLovin Stock Performance

Shares of APP opened at $27.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 2.14. AppLovin has a 1 year low of $25.44 and a 1 year high of $116.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82.

AppLovin (NYSE:APPGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.21). AppLovin had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $776.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. AppLovin’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AppLovin will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

In related news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $3,635,246.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,781,081 shares in the company, valued at $367,095,808.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APP. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $371,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in AppLovin by 376.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in AppLovin by 98.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 861,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,656,000 after buying an additional 426,845 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in AppLovin by 89.6% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the period. 43.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

