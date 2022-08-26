Citigroup Raises Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $640.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $605.00 to $640.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $675.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $823.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $654.88.

Shares of PANW opened at $575.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.61, a PEG ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $509.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $532.88. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $421.55 and a 12-month high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks shares are going to split on the morning of Wednesday, September 14th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, August 22nd. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 13th.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.09, for a total value of $134,400.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,503.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.09, for a total value of $134,400.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,503.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $6,072,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 696,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,321,100.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,466 shares of company stock worth $417,451,666 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,566 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% during the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 570 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 292 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

