Citigroup Raises Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target to $150.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ESTC has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Elastic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Elastic from $133.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elastic currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $127.50.

Get Elastic alerts:

Elastic Stock Up 2.2 %

Elastic stock opened at $84.98 on Monday. Elastic has a twelve month low of $50.74 and a twelve month high of $189.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $239.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.38 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 23.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $279,775.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,131,220.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 2,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $201,908.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,984,017.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $279,775.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,131,220.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,603 shares of company stock worth $937,184 in the last quarter. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elastic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Elastic by 33.3% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Elastic by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 54,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Elastic by 187.9% in the 1st quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Elastic by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 870,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.