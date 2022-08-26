Citigroup Increases FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Price Target to $5.68

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $5.33 to $5.68 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, CICC Research started coverage on shares of FinVolution Group in a research report on Friday, May 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.42.

Get FinVolution Group alerts:

FinVolution Group Stock Performance

Shares of FINV stock opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. FinVolution Group has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $7.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group ( NYSE:FINV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $385.97 million for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 23.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 48.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in FinVolution Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in FinVolution Group by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in FinVolution Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 81,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in FinVolution Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter.

FinVolution Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FinVolution Group operates fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions in China. It operates in online consumer finance industry. The company's platform empowered by proprietary technologies, features automated loan transaction process, which enables a user experience.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FinVolution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinVolution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.