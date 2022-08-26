CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Stock Price Down 7.6%

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.55 and last traded at $9.55. Approximately 378 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 103,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.33.

CINT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CI&T from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on CI&T from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CI&T has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.86.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of CI&T by 0.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,352,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,651,000 after acquiring an additional 8,014 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CI&T during the second quarter worth about $192,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CI&T during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in shares of CI&T by 25.6% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 384,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 78,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CI&T during the second quarter worth about $168,000. 10.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.

