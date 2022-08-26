Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,695 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.07% of Cintas worth $30,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $323,382,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 259.8% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 836,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $370,667,000 after purchasing an additional 603,924 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $1,242,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,164,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,732,002,000 after purchasing an additional 306,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Cintas by 20,037.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 297,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,903,000 after purchasing an additional 296,155 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $433.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $400.49 and its 200-day moving average is $394.11. The company has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.84. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $461.44.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $357.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.89.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

