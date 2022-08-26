Chris P. Rader Acquires 1,000 Shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Stock

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) Director Chris P. Rader bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.20 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,181.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Home Bancorp Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:HBCP traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.09. 7,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,698. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.45 and a 200 day moving average of $37.94. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.16 and a twelve month high of $45.73. The company has a market capitalization of $342.98 million, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 30.46%. The company had revenue of $32.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.75 million. On average, analysts forecast that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Home Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.09%.

HBCP has been the subject of several research reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Home Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Home Bancorp to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Home Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBCP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 61.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 25,482 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 4.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 321,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after purchasing an additional 13,421 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 10.2% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 95,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 20.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,561 shares during the period. 47.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

