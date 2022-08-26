China Mengniu Dairy (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $40.87

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $40.87 and last traded at $42.07, with a volume of 4922 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.78.

China Mengniu Dairy Trading Up 6.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.42 and its 200-day moving average is $51.89.

China Mengniu Dairy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were given a $0.5267 dividend. This is a positive change from China Mengniu Dairy’s previous dividend of $0.42. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th.

About China Mengniu Dairy

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, produces and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment produces and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, fresh milk, and yogurt.

