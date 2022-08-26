Chimpion (BNANA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $110,733.00

Chimpion (BNANA) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Chimpion coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.20 or 0.00005577 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Chimpion has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. Chimpion has a total market capitalization of $38.11 million and approximately $110,733.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chimpion alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004643 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,540.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004684 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003788 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002374 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00129387 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00032886 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00078228 BTC.

Chimpion Coin Profile

Chimpion (BNANA) is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion. The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chimpion

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chimpion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chimpion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chimpion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.