Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.00-$7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.73 billion-$1.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.76 billion. Children’s Place also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $3.95-$3.95 EPS.

PLCE stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.08. The stock had a trading volume of 6,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,980. Children’s Place has a 52 week low of $36.97 and a 52 week high of $113.50. The firm has a market cap of $580.53 million, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($1.86). Children’s Place had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 60.35%. The company had revenue of $380.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Children’s Place will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PLCE shares. Citigroup cut shares of Children’s Place from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Children’s Place from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Children’s Place currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.60.

In other news, Director John E. Bachman purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.50 per share, with a total value of $57,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,007. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Children’s Place by 13.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 54.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Children’s Place during the first quarter valued at $345,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 426.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Children’s Place during the first quarter valued at $270,000. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

