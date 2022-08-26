Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) PT Raised to $52.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.17% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Chewy to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Chewy from $42.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Chewy from $73.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chewy from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.
Chewy Price Performance
CHWY opened at $40.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.52. Chewy has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $92.40. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.39 and a beta of 0.39.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 217,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $10,744,529.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 504,715 shares in the company, valued at $24,877,402.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 217,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $10,744,529.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 504,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,877,402.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 25,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $703,391.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 193,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,394.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 580,777 shares of company stock valued at $20,865,839. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chewy
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chewy by 1,953.1% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $358,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Chewy by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,242,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,024,000.
About Chewy
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chewy (CHWY)
- Salesforce Stock Could Have Long Term Potential After Earnings
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
- Is PayPal A Buy After Post-Earnings Price Jump?
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.