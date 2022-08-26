Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) PT Raised to $52.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Chewy to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Chewy from $42.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Chewy from $73.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chewy from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Get Chewy alerts:

Chewy Price Performance

CHWY opened at $40.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.52. Chewy has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $92.40. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.39 and a beta of 0.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 175.48% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chewy will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 217,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $10,744,529.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 504,715 shares in the company, valued at $24,877,402.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 217,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $10,744,529.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 504,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,877,402.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 25,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $703,391.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 193,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,394.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 580,777 shares of company stock valued at $20,865,839. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chewy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chewy by 1,953.1% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $358,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Chewy by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,242,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,024,000.

About Chewy

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.