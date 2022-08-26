Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,859 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 0.9% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $25,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Chevron by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 135,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,927,000 after buying an additional 74,933 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Chevron by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 198,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,349,000 after acquiring an additional 42,238 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 21,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 30,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.96. The company had a trading volume of 216,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,126,739. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.16 and its 200-day moving average is $157.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.31 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.89%.

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,432 shares of company stock valued at $9,034,446 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.00.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

